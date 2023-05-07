The community will celebrate the life of the Rev. Ernest Francis “Ernie” Campbell, 95, during a liturgy of Christian burial at 1 p.m. May 13 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 323 Catherine St. Bishop the Right Rev. Gretchen Rehberg will preside.
Campbell died in Walla Walla on March 27, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of God’s love through more than 50 years of local ministry and his shared passion for the outdoors.
“I have reached that point in my faith where I can say with Paul, ‘Nothing in all creation can separate me from the love of Christ,’” Campbell said.
Family in tow, Campbell moved to Walla Walla Walla in 1969 and served as the 20th rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church until retirement in 1990.
“Ernie began and ended his life as priest and pastor fully dedicated to youth and youth ministry,” said the Rev. Steven Woolley, retired Episcopal priest, fire chaplain and former rector of St. Paul’s.
“From an early age he was a camp counselor who taught kids how to ride horses, climb mountains, canoe in the wilderness and ski. In the midst of it they learned more about themselves, who Jesus is and how a life of faith makes all of life better. Into his 90s he was a Boy Scout chaplain. There are very few so dedicated to youth, and so many youth thankful for Father Ernie,” Woolley said.
“For those of us who ever went to Camp Cross (near Coeur d'Alene), confirmation classes with our Slurpees, one of Ernie’s ski trips, altar service, marriages and funerals, then you have great memories of Father Campbell, Martha’s father from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church,” Shannon Smith-McKeown posted on the Wa-Hi Class of 1979 Facebook page.
The lifelong parishioner met him as a 7-year-old, when he began ministering the St. Paul’s flock.
“He guided me through … my challenging teenage years, five years of Camp Cross during the best summers ever, deaths and officiated in many weddings including mine in 1983,” she said.
“Ernie was the rock behind our congregation and made every event inspirational and fun. Ernie was fun,” she said.
“His deep laugh was contagious. He arranged weekend hiking and skiing trips for the teens and joined in with camp activities. You always felt safe when he was around.
“His love for others was genuine and you felt it when he was present. His door was always open, as were his arms for those big bear hugs. He was truly a gift to our world and those who knew him are better for it today,” Smith-McKeown said.
“Ernie Campbell had a wonderful ability to embody the Christian life, not just talk about it,” said the Rev. Chuck Hindman, retired United Methodist pastor.
“He was the same wise and caring presence whether on a hike with youth, inside prison walls, leading Episcopal worship, giving comfort at times of loss, or at a Rotary gathering.
“He helped found an ecumenical Bible study for religious leaders that has gone on for decades. His gift for applying scripture to practical challenges came with many unforgettable stories. Ernie knew how to teach and preach, but he especially knew how to live,” Hindman said.
“There’s a difference between having a job and having a calling, and he had a calling,” Margaret Campbell said of her husband.
“He never truly retired. He continued to serve as a priest until age 90,” their daughter Kathy Campbell Stanton of Washougal, Washington, said.
Known to ask, “How can I help?,” he was a familiar face in the community through his involvement in area service and philanthropic groups.
Many of his off-duty hours went to a 50-year active membership in the Rotary Club of Walla Walla where he was president when the first woman joined and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow for contributions to The Rotary Foundation.
“An extrovert in the fullest, he was the perennial song leader for Rotary. The United Way, Helpline and who knows how many other organizations benefited from his leadership,” Woolley said.
“When I arrived in Walla Walla 23 years ago to become rector of St. Paul’s, I found in Ernie one of the best friends I’ve ever had or ever will have,” Woolley said.
“We became companions in ministry, travel to meetings and shared hours of coffee and conversation. It didn’t take long to learn that almost everyone he spent time with would say much the same thing. ‘He was a friend to all’ is often said of the deceased who, in truth, was not. But Ernie was. He knew no enemies, only friends or people who were not yet friends.”
Campbell was involved in various other groups and activities, including in the Walla Walla Ministerial Association, as a chaplain for Boy Scouts of America and as a member of the Blue Mountain Community Foundation Board.
“One of the many ways Ernie served his community was as a docent and board member at Fort Walla Walla Museum,” said its Executive Director James Payne.
“He had a passion for connecting people with the heritage of the Walla Walla region by safekeeping the past, sharing with the present and guiding the future. It always made my day seeing his big grin while leading a group of school children through a museum tour,” Payne said.
In another endeavor, Campbell became involved for five years in the nascent Friends of Children of Walla Walla program, mentoring young people.
Stanton said, “The common thread throughout his life was his love of the outdoors.”
“He didn’t miss a camping season until more recent years,” Margaret Campbell said.
He always said, “Leave your campsite better than when you found it” while participating in various outdoor activities.
He helped countless young people experience God’s love while working at many types of summer programs, including Camp Douglas Smith in Michigan, the Teton Valley Ranch in Wyoming, Cass Lake Episcopal Camp in Minnesota, Camp Cross in Idaho, Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp in Washington, Camp Marshall in Montana and Camp All Saints in Texas.
He started out as a junior counselor at a church camp in Minnesota, then in college advanced to counselor status, including at Teton Valley Ranch, a camp for the uber wealthy.
“We had the Lindbergh and Pabst kids, children from ultra wealthy families,” Margaret Campbell recalled. He spent three months each time for 10 summers there and Margaret was there for four to five summers. “We’d put the dog and the kids in our car and off we went,” she said.
He took groups of young people on paddling trips on some of the more than 1,200 miles of routes in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and on backpacking trips.
Campbell was born on Aug. 17, 1927, in Evanston, Illinois, to Ernest and Celia Campbell. He graduated from New Trier High School in 1946 in Winnetka, Illinois.
As a teen he entertained the troops during World War II at Great Lakes Naval Hospital, dressed as the popular actor and singer Carmen Miranda, "The Brazilian Bombshell” known for the signature fruit hat outfit she wore in her American films.
He participated in the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps and earned his bachelor’s degree in speech in 1950 at Northwestern University, Evanston. He served as a Naval Reserve officer from 1946-1951.
He earned a divinity degree at Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston and was ordained into the Episcopal priesthood in December 1953.
He and Margaret Carruthers wed on Feb. 4, 1956, in Evanston, right after she graduated from nursing school. During his ministry, she stayed at home with the four children they had in 5½ years and worked as a nurse.
They also provided for other youths on occasion. “Often we had an extra kid for different reasons who needed a home for a while,” Margaret Campbell said.
“Ernie used to complain that when he moved from Winnetka to Minneapolis he could put all of his possessions in the back of his car. The move to Walla Walla with four children took a giant moving truck,” she said.
“We were married 67 years. He went off and did his thing and I manned the fort at home, a formula that worked.”
His ministerial service took him to posts as deacon at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Evanston and while in Minnesota as chaplain at Breck School in St. Paul, associate rector at St. George’s Episcopal Church in St. Louis Park and dean of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in Faribault.
“Ernie shared many stories about his service as a chaplain at an Episcopal school,” said the Rev. Nathaniel Mahlberg, former pastor of First Congregational Church in Walla Walla.
“He cared very deeply for those kids and was earnest in supporting their spiritual and moral development.”
“Area ministers met for a weekly clergy Bible study group where Ernie was a cornerstone. Ernie was to me a dear elder, warm and wise and good-humored,” Mahlberg said.
“Walla Walla is a community of many denominations, some at sharp edges with one another,” Woolley said.
“Ernie had the unique ability to draw a diversity of clergy together to share prayer and conversation. Through him, St. Paul’s developed a singularly affectionate relationship with our Seventh-Day Adventist neighbors, one that continues to this day. One ecumenical study group he started over 50 years ago remains active today, and I’m a part of it. We meet by Zoom these days,” Woolley said.
Randy and Joyce Klassen enjoyed time with Campbell.
“The thing we remember most about Ernie is that he just never seemed to get rattled about anything. He always seemed to be the quiet, steady voice in a noisy group and yet his was the voice that got through the chaos,” they said.
Campbell’s hobbies included photography and woodworking and he was a tireless promoter of Walla Walla.
“There is a lot of talk about integrity these days, and how in need of more the nation is. Ernie was a man of integrity from start to finish, always and everywhere. It’s something that cannot be said of many others,” Woolley said.
Campbell’s survivors also include daughter Debbie Crawford of Walla Walla and son David Campbell of Montana; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The Campbell’s second eldest, daughter Martha O’Boyle, died in 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Cross or the St. Paul’s Endowment Fund through Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St., Walla Walla, or a tree can be planted in his memory. The online guestbook is at herringgroseclose.com.
