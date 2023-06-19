A former pitcher for the Sweets, Jarrod Molnaa is in his first summer as the manager of his former club.
A 2019 Montana State Billings alum, Molnaa got his first managerial experience taking over midseason for Walla Walla Community College in 2022. This spring, in his first full season at the helm, Molnaa guided the Warriors to an NWAC postseason appearance.
The Kennewick native played at WWCC on his way to Bellevue University in Nebraska before landing in Billings. In his one season with the Yellow Jackets, Molnaa earned honorable mention all-GNAC and helped Billings the GNAC regular season and tournament championships.
After graduating, Molnaa returned to Walla Walla to be the Sweets and WWCC's pitching coach before heading back to Billings to lead the Yellow Jackets pitching staff for a season.
