This is part two of a series by the Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force Public Outreach and Education Subcommittee on affordable housing struggles seniors are facing in the Walla Walla Valley.
While the Walla Walla Valley is becoming viewed as a great place to retire, many seniors in our region are experiencing increasing insecurity because rents are rising significantly.
“This is not what I thought my retirement would look like. I didn’t want to worry about every dime,” says Ruth Ann, whose last name was withheld to help protect her privacy. She worked her entire adult life for a community college and later in a family business.
As small business owners, Ruth Ann and her husband Howard were never able to save much for retirement. They thought they had more time, but Howard became ill unexpectedly. Ruth Ann tried to take care of him and run their business, but it quickly became too much.
Unfortunately, when they sold their business and the associated property, they lost their health insurance. Neither was old enough to qualify for Medicare, so while they waited for her husband to get his veterans benefits, they both used a free local clinic.
As her husband’s health declined, she was able to work only part-time because she had to care of him. It didn’t take long before they fell behind on some bills. Unable to get credit, they took out a loan from a trusted member of their church, using their home as collateral. He sold their loan, and they ended up losing their home — their most valuable asset.
“It only takes five months to lose everything you’ve worked for your whole life,” Ruth Ann said.
Eventually, they secured subsidized housing and became old enough to get Medicare, which they were grateful to receive. After Howard passed away, Ruth Ann struggled financially, living on Social Security and a portion of Howard’s disability and Social Security benefits.
Now, she and her significant other have a combined income of about $3,400 per month. They recognize that it takes both of their incomes to make ends meet. They live in a local manufactured home park where the mortgage and lot rent total $1,066 per month. Ruth Ann follows a strict budget with little flexibility. She doesn’t buy anything new; she utilizes second-hand stores, garage sales, and she makes whatever she can herself.
She loves to write letters and quilt; however, she is watchful of every penny she spends on postage and fabric. Ruth Ann worries about large unexpected bills such as new tires for her car, household repairs, or a veterinarian’s bill.
The upcoming $73 increase in monthly lot rent at the manufactured home park where she and her partner live weighs on Ruth Ann’s mind. She notes that when you are living on the edge, a rent increase of even $50 a month is significant. Currently, water, sewer, and garbage fees are part of the lot rent, but this will soon change and Ruth Ann and the other residents will begin paying separately for those utilities. She worries these additions to her budget will be too much. She desires peace of mind and wants to believe that she can take care of herself, but she worries that her housing won’t remain secure.
In the last year, Ruth Ann and her partner sold one of their vehicles and replaced it with a used van that they could use for traveling. Handy like she is, Ruth Ann fixed up the van, put new curtains on the windows, added an air mattress in the back, and made it feel homey. Their plan was to use the van to travel and visit family, because the cost of hotel stays is out of their reach. Yet now with rising gas prices, she wonders if they will be able to travel much at all.
