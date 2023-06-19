After his freshman season at Missouri State, Matt Hall made seven starts and four relief appearances for the Sweets in 2013.
He struck out 45 and walked 23 over 52 innings with a 2.25 ERA.
A sixth-round pick by the Tigers in 2015, Hall struggled mightily against MLB competition. Pitching in the big leagues with Detroit in 2018 and '19, and with Boston in 2020. Hall owns an ERA of 11.48 over 40 innings.
