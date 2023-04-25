The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc will perform at Gesa Power House Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
The concert is sponsored in part by ArtsWA, WESTAF (the Western States Arts Federation) and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Expertly weaving the musical traditions of Norway, Sweden and The Shetland Islands, The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc have astounded audiences everywhere with their larger-than-life sound produced from a fiddle, an octave fiddle and a viola.
Olav Luksengård Mjelva (Norway), Anders Hall (Sweden) and Kevin Henderson (Shetland Islands) have swiftly gained a reputation for their unique blend of fiddle music balancing tradition and innovation since the inception of the Bloc in early 2009.
Beyond their work as a trio, each member of the band has made names for themselves.
Irish-Scottish music enthusiasts might recognize Kevin Henderson from his membership of no fewer than three distinguished ensembles: The Shetland Island’s famous Fiddlers Bid, Scotland’s top fiddle group Session A9 and Boys Of The Lough, alongside Ireland’s national treasure Cathal McConnell.
Anders Hall, hailed a fiddle expert for his deep knowledge of both Norwegian and Swedish musical traditions, has studied in both countries.
He studied Hardanger fiddle at the prestigious Ole Bull Academy in Voss, Norway from 2006 to 2008.
Olav Luksengård Mjelva received the prestigious Spelemannprisen, the Norwegian equivalent of a Grammy award for his 2010 debut solo album and has won other awards since.
He has also written music for several film projects, and recorded for some of the greatest composers in Hollywood for movies and computer games.
You can hear him in the Marvel series “Loki” (2021), Amazon’s “The Lord of The Rings - the Rings of Power” (2022) and the PlayStation game “God of War – Ragnarök” (2022).
What each fiddler has built individually has crafted a solid foundation for The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc.
Their blend of Norwegian, Swedish and Shetland musical accents and their command of varying tones and voicings have led to ecstatic receptions on both sides of the North Sea and across the Atlantic.
“Seldom before can three fiddlers have sounded so well matched as the Nordic Fiddlers Bloc,” writes The Herald in Edinburgh, Scotland, “and seldom before can three fiddles have sounded so much like four, and at times, five instruments without using electronic trickery.”
The show will run for about two hours including an intermission.
Reserved seating tickets start at $25 ($20 for students) and are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
The historic Gesa Power House Theatre is a 300-seat performing arts venue, located in downtown Walla Walla. The 120-year-old building is on the Washington State Building Preservation Commission's list of State historic buildings and the National Register of Historic Places. The venue also hosts a variety of other cultural events, musical concerts, and private events (including weddings). Gesa Power House Theatre is owned and operated by Power House Theatre Walla Walla, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
