An infielder with the Sweets in 2014 and an outfielder in the pros, Mark Contreras played in 22 games, racking up 16 hits and nine stolen bases with Walla Walla.
He was drafted by the Twins in the ninth round in 2017, Contreras played in 28 games with Minnesota in 2022, hitting .121 and striking out 21 times in 61 plate appearances. Contreras has played for Triple-A St. Paul so far in 2023.
