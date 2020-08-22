SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run, former waiver wire pickup Nick Margevicius matched his career high with seven strikeouts and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Friday night.
Lewis’ sixth homer in the second inning put the Mariners up 5-0 after Seattle batted around in the first against Kolby Allard (0-2).
Lewis also displayed patience at the plate, scoring two of his three runs following walks.
Margevicius (1-1), acquired by the Mariners in January after he was cut by the Padres, earned his first win for Seattle after entering the starting rotation due to injury.
He allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Taylor Williams worked the ninth for his fifth save.
Back at it here Saturday night, Mariners rookie Evan White doubled and homered in his first two at-bats and finished with a career-high six RBIs, Kyle Lewis added three more hits to his AL-leading total and Seattle beat Texas 10-1.
White had a two-run double to cap Seattle’s three-run first inning, and added the final big blow of the night to Texas starting pitcher Jordan Lyles with a three-run shot in the third for his fifth homer of the season.
Meanwhile, Lewis continues to pile up hits in his rookie season. Lewis singled on an 0-2 pitch in his first at-bat, added another single in the third and doubled in the fourth to give him 38 hits.
He was on base five times walking in his final two plate appearances and raised his batting average to .373.
Seattle starter Justus Sheffield allowed just one run in six strong innings and won his second straight decision.
Sheffield (2-2) has thrown six innings in each of his past three starts and allowed two earned runs with 16 strikeouts.
Lyles (1-3) was roughed up for the second straight start. He allowed seven earned runs in his last outing against San Diego and was knocked around for eight earned runs and 11 hits by the Mariners.
After missing the previous two games with a sore knee — the result of a foul ball off his kneecap — White got started immediately.
White stayed back on a 3-2 curveball from Lyles and lined it fair down the left-field line for a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the first inning.
In his next at-bat, Lyles was ahead of White in the count and his two-strike fastball tailed inside. But White was able to pull his hands in, get the barrel on the fastball and drive it out to left field for his third homer in his past four games.
Austin Nola also had two hits and an RBI for Seattle and Shed Long Jr. snapped a 0-for-21 skid with an RBI double in the seventh inning.