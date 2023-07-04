So much is happening in June, it is hard to decide what to focus on. Vegetables, annuals, perennials, bulbs, shrubs, native plants—plus the creatures that visit them—there is so much to observe and enjoy.
Many plants have the warm familiarity of old friends coming to visit each season or create surprises from aspects of them not noticed before, and there are new ones to get to know.
I have grown the annual sunflower, Cucumberleaf sunflower Helianthus debilis ‘Italian White’, a native of South Carolina down to Florida, off and on for many years.
It has a multitude of small (for a sunflower) creamy yellow blooms with chocolate-colored discs. This year I noticed it is attracting multitudes of beneficial insects like small predatory beneficial wasps (insect hunters—not the type that bother us) and loads of ladybugs, feeding on nectar secretions from the stems and base of the leaves, even before bloom.
Many beneficial (predatory) insects that help control garden pests feed on nectar as adults. Long-flowering, bushy, with small leaves and flowers, this sunflower is easier to combine with other plants than most. Bees love the flowers and goldfinches the seeds.
Western annual wildflowers are wonderful additions to our gardens. Countries like England and Germany have been growing a number of them for almost 100 years. I saw Phacelia viscida, a brilliant blue upward-facing bell flower planted in a garden in Japan that was a replica of Monet’s Garden in Giverny.
Some of my favorites are the fare-well-to-spring flowers, Clarkia, some of the last spring flowers to bloom in May and June. The distinctive Stag's Horn Clarkia, Clarkia pulchella is native to this area and is often seen on rocky hillsides and road banks, sometimes turning hillsides pink in late spring.
In my garden I have one native to California—Clarkia rubicunda. It has showy pink poppy-like flowers on upright plants. The plant growth is airy and open, making it easy to include them in gaps between later blooming perennials to provide color and interest in early summer.
They are easily pulled out when finished. Wait until the seed heads have dried to get seedlings next year. They are best planted in early spring directly in pots to transplant or seed them directly in the ground.
May and June begin lily season. A robust May and June bloomer is the scentless, pale orange freckled tiger lily, Lilium henryi. It grows to about three to four feet tall and multiplies quickly to produce several blooming stalks after a couple of years.
The petals are recurved, giving it an old-fashioned charm. For those who like scented flowers, the Trumpet and Aurelian hybrids lilies are some of the most sumptuous and heavily perfumed lilies. The pure white varieties (Easter lilies) bloom first and are only three feet tall with smaller flowers.
The types with colored blooms are taller and more robust and lend an air of exotic opulence to the garden. They come in white with a red reverse, satiny pink, soft yellow to orange—some with glowing yellow throats.
I have a 7-foot pink one, and one with a glistening cantaloupe-orange trumpet called Copper Crown planted next to a walkway. The wafting powerful scent is most pronounced in the evening. They all appreciate well-drained soil and compost.
These lilies grow in sun and part shade. Summer is the time to order lily bulbs for delivery in the fall.
Rose rootstock
In May and June roses were in full bloom. A friend mentioned she had bought a Peace rose, a lovely pale sunset-colored hybrid tea rose with very large flowers, but instead of these blooms, the friend explained there were instead clusters of semi-double muted red flowers.
This is a rose rootstock, Dr. Huey, developed in 1920, that took over the rose, and judging from the many I have seen everywhere, many special roses have suffered this fate. Most commercially available roses are grafted onto rootstocks much in the same way fruit trees are.
With fruit trees, grafting onto specific rootstocks is vital. Roses are grafted because the rootstocks give roses a faster start than on their own roots, a benefit for production nurseries—not necessarily us.
The issue for people in climates like ours is in cold years the top (scion) of the rose freezes back and dies. What grows back is the rootstock, not our desired rose.
The rootstocks are a big problem everywhere. In milder climates, the Dr. Huey rootstock has greater vigor than the scion, and suckers eventually take over if not pruned off several times a season.
The good news is that roses grown on their own roots grow just as well as those that are grafted; they are just a bit slower the first year or two. If they get frozen back in winter, the original rose will grow back. Dr Huey blooms only once, has fewer thorns than most roses, no scent, and has long arching canes.
Heliotrope
I grow a few plants out of nostalgia. Old-fashioned, highly perfumed heliotrope formed small shrublets in front of houses where I grew up. From small umbels of pale lavender flowers came a light, candy-like fragrance that reached everyone who walked past.
This year I ordered 3 varieties described as highly fragrant—velvety purple, white, and lavender and planted them in a large ceramic pot. When I smell the blooms each day-each color slightly different, visions of my childhood appear. The neighbors are enjoying them as much as I. The plants are frost-sensitive so grow them as annuals.
Quirk Brewery
We all love flowers, and now there is an easy place to indulge yourself in a living tapestry of color and form. Orange, burgundy, coral, yellow, deep crimson, velvet red, and purple blooms are on vibrant display.
On May 7, a drizzly, windy, and cold day that now seems in the distant past I, my husband Benjamin, and the Quirk Brewery owners, Troy Robinson and Casey Monahan planted a flower garden around the lawn at their Walla Walla Airport District Taproom from plants I propagated and laid out for the project.
It is just coming into bloom now, almost 200 feet long and 8 feet wide, borders filled with a multitude of flowering plants that appeal to us as much as they do to hummingbirds, butterflies, native bees, and beneficial insects.
This is the beginning of the floral season with many plants just beginning to bloom. The plan is for the borders to be solid flowers the entire length and width. A few plants are included just for fun, like celosia and amaranth. Visit often to see the progression through the summer. The brewery also serves nonalcoholic beverages.
Healthy, easy-to-manage gardens require some preparation. To prepare the site, we tilled in 4 inches of Sudbury Landfill compost with a tractor. After raking the bed smooth, landscape fabric was laid down mainly for Bermuda grass control as the beds are practically solid with it.
The plan is to leave it there for two years, then remove it when the Bermuda grass has expired. First, we planted hop varieties against the fence surrounding the site and set up a hop string trellis for them.
We put four straight parallel lines of 1 gallon per hour emitter tubing down for irrigation for the hops and flowers (½ inch drip tubing with pressure compensating drip emitters built into the line at two-foot intervals).
On either side of each dripper, we cut a hole in the fabric and planted one plant in each hole, mixing in feather meal fertilizer (ground chicken feathers) at each for a boost of nitrogen. The health and vigor of the plants are evident from this early preparation.
