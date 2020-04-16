Walla Walla Community College has always been dedicated to making education affordable to students, whether they’re seeking workforce training or credits to transfer to a university.
That dedication is even more critical today, with students and their families facing the many financial challenges brought on by COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders that have cost many their paychecks.
This month, as WWCC launched spring quarter classes entirely online, the college received more than 200 applications for emergency financial assistance from students.
Many of those requests came from students who do not own a laptop, do not have Wi-Fi at their homes, or have to share a computer with other family members who also need it for work and school.
WWCC staff members are working long hours to triage those applications and quickly assess the best available options for each person.
Resources are finite, of course, but the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — or CARES Act — promises a welcome infusion of additional funds to help students.
WWCC’s goal is to do everything in our power to make sure cost is not an insurmountable hurdle to education.
The college is fortunate to be able to rely on long-time community supporters who generously contributed $1 million last year to the WWCC Foundation.
We also employ expert staff well-versed in myriad grants, loans and other forms of financial aid currently offered by the state and federal government that augment private resources.
For example, the state of Washington offers a variety of supports for students pursuing workforce training or retraining.
Our financial aid department routinely helps these students access the money they need to pay for tuition and buy books, while other departments help students enroll in food or other benefit programs for which they qualify.
The college also recently obtained a state grant that makes it possible for us to provide similar and much-needed assistance to homeless students.
During the current COVID-19 crisis, WWCC employees are busy investigating additional options for students who only recently relied upon federally and state-funded work-study programs but who have lost income from their part-time jobs due to the stay-at-home order.
These are extraordinary times, but the desire to assist financially struggling students is not.
Each year the WWCC Foundation provides 500 to 600 students with emergency financial assistance.
These one-time grants — averaging about $400, but as small as $20 — paid for unexpected medical bills, car repairs, textbooks and other expenses that could have kept otherwise committed students from finishing their studies.
In addition, the WWCC Foundation annually awards about $600,000 in scholarships. All students are eligible to apply with awards based on a variety of criteria, including the type of instructional program, geographic area and financial need.
Recent scholarship recipients include Harmony, a straight-A student who hopes to become a medical technician, and Julianna, who dreams of one day becoming a doctor and providing health care to low-income families.
The commitment they represent to providing good health care to members of their community is particularly poignant at this time and only underscores the need to assist financially struggling students in any way we are able.
Even in these difficult times, it is possible for those in the communities WWCC serves to continue their education.
More information is available at wwcc.edu.