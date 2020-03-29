When Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Washington residents to stay home to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, he delivered news that Walla Walla Community College had already prepared to implement: Beginning April 6 and for the foreseeable future, spring quarter classes will be taught entirely online.
I have been at the college for more than two years and earlier this month was appointed by the board of trustees to serve as acting president.
During this time of profound change for WWCC and personal change in our lives, I have been deeply impressed by the dedication of the faculty and staff to ensuring that our students will continue to receive high-quality instruction, programs and services.
Departments that are accustomed to offering face-to-face service — including advising, tutoring, financial aid and even the bookstore — are providing online or remote solutions to get students what they need. In fact, spring registration is under way now via our website: wwcc.edu.
Walla Walla Community College faculty will continue to deliver the top-notch instruction they are known for; they just may be doing it from their living room using Canvas and Zoom.
The college has provided faculty with the tools and resources for recording and delivering course content, conducting virtual meetings and even technology to guard against cheating on online exams. We will even offer biology, chemistry and physics students the ability to work in a virtual science lab.
Fortunately, this college had a rock solid foundation to build upon. Before any of us had heard of COVID-19, 70% of Walla Walla courses already integrated at least some online components. Many of our faculty and staff have decades of experience with eLearning, and collaboration abounds to support other instructors in creating new online content.
Many students have told us that without the flexibility of taking classes when it fits their own work or family schedules, they would not have been able to go to college.
The college also offers degrees and certificates in fields that some might not expect could be delivered remotely. For example, students enrolled in our turf management and irrigation programs have access to onsite and online learning.
Instructors make extensive use of recorded lectures, video examples, discussion and assignments that include identifying irrigation parts and determining the best turf equipment for a given site.
This has made it possible for WWCC to engage learners who are dispersed across the state and country.
Some people ask whether online learning is a poor substitute for face-to-face instruction. It is a fair question. However, in my own experience, online learning delivers additional layers of context and opportunity for greater understanding and can clearly fill an important need during an international pandemic.
My doctorate is in philosophy, and I have taught courses both in classrooms and online for over 20 years. Face-to-face instruction is live and depends primarily upon the instructor’s knowledge and presentation skills to be engaging.
By contrast, online instruction presents a unique chance for multi-faceted, layered learning. Online educators have the option to direct student to hyperlinks to documentaries, simulations, guest lecturers and much more.
That supplementary content enhances students’ engagement and enables them to review materials to learn in whatever way works best for them.
Turf management courses aside, it is absolutely true that some courses and programs do not easily lend themselves to 100% online instruction.
For example, students enrolled in our popular cosmetology programs will learn basic concepts online this quarter, but state licensing requires them to also have hands-on hours of practice. Once the governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted, we will make it possible for them to come back to campus and make up those hours.
We also know that online-only instruction threatens to disrupt continuity of instruction for students who may not have a computer at home or access to the internet.
We had planned to open our campus computer labs for those students just a few weeks ago. Now we are seeking other solutions, including targeted financial assistance, to help those students continue their studies at home.
All of us have more questions than answers right now about the impact COVID-19 will have on our future. I believe that it will change higher education, and likely in good ways.
I believe faculty and staff will appreciate the power of online tools and integrate them into their teaching and services going forward. They will learn how to communicate and collaborate innovatively and enthusiastically, which are hallmarks of WWCC employees.
I firmly believe one thing will never change: Walla Walla Community College will be here and will remain dedicated to our students’ success.