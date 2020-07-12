Why and how we should be building resilient communities during the pandemic

During the social isolation and COVID-cabin fever of these last few months, Walla Walla neighborhoods have continued to find ways of coming together and bettering their communities.
From workshops aimed at improving family communication and mental health during COVID-19, to building a neighborhood’s first street-side library, neighbors have shown courage and creativity that demonstrate why strong and resilient neighborhoods are more important now than ever.
If nothing else, the current pandemic has shown us how much we need one another and this kind of resiliency. Across Walla Walla, people have been coming together during moments of need to support one another: cooking food, buying groceries, or just stopping to check in and chat from a distance.
Now, as summer gets underway and we hope to enter Phase 3 of the reopening process, the question is: How do we build on these practices in safe and responsible ways?
To help answer that question, the city of Walla Walla’s Neighborhood Engagement Program is hosting a city-wide “Community During COVID-19” competition to help bring these kinds of projects to new neighborhoods.
For many of us, it can seem daunting to try and find ways of coming together as a community when it is physically unsafe to actually “come together.”
But, in recent months, we have seen people pushing creativity to extremes to come up with ingenious ways of supporting, caring for and building stronger relationships with their neighbors.
To spread these ideas, and a little bit of inspiration, the Neighborhood Engagement Program is calling on Walla Walla residents to help raise awareness about the importance of neighborhood resiliency.
Have you tried a safe and effective form of community gathering during COVID-19? Do you know someone who has identified a good way to support their neighbor in need? Or is there something you’ve been wanting to try that just hasn’t panned out yet?
If you have an idea or suggestion for how to build community during COVID-19, email it to Neighborhood Engagement Coordinator Cameron Conner at Cconner@wallawallawa.gov or message us on Facebook by searching for WW Neighborhood Engagement.
Need some ideas to get started? What about hosting a neighborhood food drive, creating a neighborhood emergency preparedness plan or working together to buy sidewalk chalk for local kids?
You can also visit the Walla Walla Mutual Aid Network website to see equitable and essential forms of neighborhood engagement in action. Additional ideas can be found on the NEP Facebook page or website.
All participants in the Community During COVID-19 competition will automatically be entered into a raffle for three gift cards generously provided by Grocery Outlet and Bright’s Candies! A list of all the ideas submitted, as well as the two raffle winners, will be posted on our Facebook page on Thursday, July 16.
But beyond just sharing new ideas and inspiration, this is an opportunity to make those ideas a reality! Share your best thoughts for cultivating community resiliency and the NEP staff will help you realize them.
The Neighborhood Engagement Program exists to help individuals come together and collectively contribute to the well-being of the street, block or broader area in which they live.
As the first turbulent half of 2020 has demonstrated, we are more dependent on the community we live in than is often recognized. Our neighbors are the first who will respond in a crisis, the ones who help watch over our kids as they grow up and play outside, and they are allies who share at least one important interest: a safe and healthy neighborhood.
As we slowly transition to a world beyond COVID-19, the importance of community resiliency is a lesson that we have to take with us, not only to be safer in the present but also to create a more positive future.
Although we might not be able to come together in these same ways that we used to, now is the chance to create new and perhaps even better ways of building these networks. Together we can work together towards building a stronger Walla Walla!