Parents remember the oddest things about their children. And given that most adults do not recall their toddler years, we accept those memories with a gracious nod. Our own recollections often start later.
“I’ve done art since my first memory,” western and wildlife painter Jan Fontecchio says.
“My parents say I drew a three-dimensional wedge of cheese when I was three. I don’t remember that, but my book covers at school were covered in sketches.
“A pencil was always in my hand, and if the teacher didn’t grab my tests quickly enough, there might be a little horse drawn in the corner of the paper.”
When Fontecchio was 10, a family friend who worked as an artist for Disney drew a horse portrait in charcoal for her.
The resultant memory of this event stayed in Fontecchio’s mind and affected her life’s future plans: she went to art school.
“I think it took him two minutes or something. That little demo hooked me good!”
Raised on a horse ranch in the low deserts of California, Fontecchio spent her growing years immersed in the worlds of western wildlife.
While earning a degree in fine art, she worked at California wild animal and big cat rescues, including the Wildlife Way Station, a nonprofit sanctuary that for over 43 years housed, cared for and rehabilitated more than 77,000 wild animals; and the Shambala Preserve, which provides sanctuary to wild felines.
Later, while working in the craftsman department of Six Flags in Los Angeles, Fontecchio — who moved to Moscow, Idaho, 10 years ago — befriended one of the dolphin trainers, who helped her get hired as the trainer’s partner.
Every experience added to Fontecchio’s captivation with animals: their form, their thought process, their movement and grace and beauty.
“I became especially fascinated with the musculature of animals in stressful situations: stalking, fighting, running, etc., and in the case of dolphins, swimming and leaping.”
Fontecchio has explored this world of wildlife in a variety of mediums, beginning with baling wire, which was plentiful on the ranch where she grew up.
She has sculpted in wire, clay and blown glass. A stamped leather cover found itself on a Hollywood movie (“I wish I could remember the name of the movie, but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a blockbuster or anything!”), and the first pieces she sold to her first gallery were colored ink on textured board.
From there she moved to watercolor, then to pastel and finally to oil, which she calls her dream medium.
Her studio situation is as eclectic as her experience. As the mother of four children, Fontecchio carves out a working space from what is available.
“I used to paint on the floor, then switched to the top of the washing machine in the laundry room.
“I did that for years until a room opened up when our two oldest moved out.”
While the space is still small (does any artist every consider the studio big enough?), it is Fontecchio’s sanctuary, filled with her collection of skulls, furs, Indian artifacts, cactus skeletons, a vintage can of her dad’s favorite beer, and the skin from the rattlesnake that Fontecchio shot in the barn when she was 15: (“It was coiled, so there are three bullet holes in it.”)
Fontecchio is a member of the American Plains Artists, Women Artists of the West and the Out West Artists.
Through the latter, she has participated in Western Art Week in Great Falls, Mont., the biggest art show of western and wildlife art in the U.S., revolving around the CM Russell Art Auction.
Her art resides in the homes of collectors throughout the nation — including the CEO of Exxon Mobil — as well as from England to South America to Australia, with buyers from the latter especially drawn to her horse paintings.
In 2016, her artwork, On the Upper Pecos, juried into the prestigious London show, The Wildlife Artist of the Year Exhibition.
What makes this notable event extra memorable is that it represented the very first time she applied for this particular show.
Whether or not Fontecchio’s first foray into art was a three-dimensional wedge of cheese, her artistic portfolio today revolves around the western lifestyle, and the animals she loves.
The subject matter is endless, and the main problem she sees is the lack of time to paint it all.
“I have so many things I want to paint. They’re stacked up in my mind, and I’m always working on the comps for new work.
“I’ll never run out of things that I want to bring to life on canvas.
“That’s the reason I’ll live to be 100.”