We see them every day.
Most of the time we walk by them, ignore them, overlook their existence. There are so many of them; they are so common, so ordinary, so completely lacking in what we consider value, that we accord them little attention or respect.
They’re rocks.
“We live on a rock. This planet is a rock,” said Sandra Matthews-Sarve, a stone carver from Walla Walla. “But most people take rocks for granted. They ignore rocks.”
Not so Matthews-Sarve. Finding new life for unexpected or undervalued items has always been an interest for the artist, who has made wall decorations out of old frying pans and kitchen decor from discarded blocks of wood. She turned her attention to rocks four years ago when she became curious about engraved stones. She made a few, found she liked working with stone and eventually transitioned from engraving to sculpting.
“Part of the reason I gravitated initially toward discarded items was because they were cheap materials,” Matthews-Sarve said.
“It was a time when I was single and very poor, but loved to make things.
“But I also realized my attraction to discarded items was making something considered useless into something useful — and maybe even beautiful again.
“I enjoyed looking beyond the expected uses of objects and finding their other uses. Rocks are just another item most people consider useless and ignore or toss aside.”
In the world of rocks, there are rocks and there are rocks. Because humans like to classify, rocks, like other items, find themselves being described as valuable and worthless, essential and unnecessary. Matthews-Sarve sees worth beyond the labels and works with rocks across the spectrum.
Of course many of us, when we hear of stone carving, immediately think of marble, alabaster, soapstone — the cream of the rock world. They are, indeed, a delight with which to work, Matthews-Sarve said. She likes their hidden unpredictability. Cracks and fissures, small pieces of gravel and other material hidden in the stone come into play as she is carving, chiseling or angle grinding.
And while she may enter into a project with a particular result in mind, the stone itself joins in the decision process with its natural shape and buried blemishes.
“One must always be ready to change direction and sculpting plans when working with stone,” Matthews-Sarve said.
Normal carving stones like marble, alabaster and soapstone, however, can be hard to find, she adds, so as an artist, she does not limit herself.
“It isn’t laying around on the ground. It has to be mined. So it can get expensive to buy it.
“But your average everyday rock is just waiting by the side of the road, or in a river, on a hillside, most anywhere.”
Like its more valuable cousins, ordinary rock also contains hidden unpredictabilities, cracks and fissures, surprises that the sculptor discovers through trial, error, practice, and work. Matthews-Sarve and her husband, Kevin, enjoy exploring the regional roads of the nearby hills, discovering and picking up rocks along the way. Generally, she creates garden ornaments from these finds.
“Most of the ordinary rocks are basalt — we have a lot of that around here. But some of them seem a little softer and muddier than basalt, and I’m not sure what they are. So I just call them Blue Mountain Roadside Rocks.”
Matthews-Sarve’s studio is outside, alternating between her garage and driveway. Angle grinding, chisel and hammering are driveway projects. Work done with a dremel, file, riffler and rasp locates itself in the garage or under a canopy. In bad weather, she brings small pieces, like refrigerator magnets, into the kitchen. Projects range from large garden sculptures to tiny little plant pots and each spends time in her hands and under her eye. The challenge and reward lie in finding and shaping beauty, teasing it from the raw, often stubbornly difficult, materials, whether those materials are deemed “valuable” or not.
It’s not a difficult metaphorical jump from rocks to other things and from other things to people. Matthews-Sarve is especially conscious of this, having worked with and around a disability much of her life. She knows from experience that value judgments are just that and true understanding takes a willingness to look beyond the surface to the depth beneath. And that’s why she’s willing to look.
“I enjoy making art out of beautiful stone, but I also enjoy making art out of common roadside rocks.
“Most things can be useful or beautiful.
“Sometimes we just need to look beyond the expected uses and beyond the normal ideas of beauty.”