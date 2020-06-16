As anyone with a sibling knows, brothers and sisters agree on some things and don’t on others. That’s the magic of family.
For acrylic pour painters Kristen Hanafin and Matthew Harri, they work separately — she in her College Place studio and he in his Walla Walla one — but are constantly sharing ideas.
The media itself is fascinating, employing a wide variety of techniques that invite experimentation.
“A major benefit of pours, which also relates to its challenges, is the versatility,” Hanafin says. “It is really only limited by your imagination.”
Hanafin had been interested in acrylic pour for years. It wasn’t until her brother mentioned he was doing it, however, that she jumped into it herself.
“I invited myself over for a lesson and was instantly hooked!”
She got into making jewelry shortly after, as a means of expanding the variety of ways pour painting can be expressed.
”The jewelry making is extra special because I recycle the leftover paint from canvas pours, so there is less waste, which is something I always try to be conscious of.”
What to make is almost as unlimited as how to make it.
Hanafin creates earrings, bracelets and necklaces in acrylic pour, along with key chains, hair pins, book marks, note cards and notebooks.
Meanwhile, Harri plays with sparkle and shine in his acrylic pour paintings, some of which use white space as part of the design, while others are completely covered with paint.
There is a sense of fluidity and movement, a burst of color that ebbs and flows through the substrate.
And though the images are abstract, the human imagination is quick to do what it does best: imagine.
One image looks like a planet in outer space, another like waves on the seashore. In still another, there is a sense of clouds in the sky.
In addition to sharing an interest in the same artistic medium, the siblings also share another important element: they are nephew and niece to Ed Harri, the late co-owner of Wenaha Gallery in Dayton, and Pat, his wife and current owner.
“Ed loved color and creativity,” Pat says. “He found acrylic pour to be a unique and unusual expression of both. He would have been pleased to see Matt and Kristen’s work at the gallery and I am pleased for him — and them.”
Wenaha Gallery is just reopening to the public, after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.