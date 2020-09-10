He teaches. He paints. He digs clay in out-of-the-way places. And, throughout an art career that spans 54 years and counting, Pat Fleming has thrown a LOT of pots.
“Back in the day,” the Kennewick potter remembers, “the local art community held several annual art exhibits and demonstrations at the local mall.
“While demonstrating at the mall during one of those regional art exhibits, we were approached by a buyer from The Bon about producing pottery for their store. I accepted.”
And therein Fleming, who at the same time was teaching art in the Kennewick school system, entered into the world of pottery production work. His pottery at The Bon attracted notice from Cole’s Plant Soils, Inc., which distributed his wares throughout the Western U.S.
He also collaborated with local restaurants to provide coffee mugs, candle holders, serving items, planters and ash trays. “Remember them?” Fleming asked.
Along with that, his work has been distributed in Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, France and Spain.
Nowadays, Fleming has scaled down on production work, but maintains two commercial customers for whom he makes stoneware. He also takes commissions from individuals. Intriguingly, he finds the process of production pottery to be calming.
“Doing production work is meditative,” Fleming explains.
“One cannot concentrate on the process of throwing a pot with a thoughtful shape without concentrating.
“Doing that makes all the worries and concerns of the day disappear. It would appear to the uninitiated as drudgery, but is actually the opposite.
“It is the nature of craftsmanship to require concentration to the point of excluding everything else.”
For years, Fleming has dug clay for his pottery from places duch as the Ringold area at the Columbia River. He later moved to spots around Othello, Prosser and the Walla Walla River Basin.
Fleming uses the dug clay by itself as earthenware, or incorporates with fire clays purchased from local building suppliers. He also blends it, local soil and wood ash, into signature glazes. These range in color from ochre to brown, black to iron red.
“The coloring of most of my glazes comes from the iron in the soil, clay or wood ash,” Fleming says. “I rarely use chemical colorants and have limited their use to cobalt for blue and copper for green.” One of his more innovative resources for ash, aside from that collected from the Mount St. Helens 1980 eruption, is from his barbecue pit.
“When firing a wood kiln, the wood ash flows through the ware chamber and settles on the pots to form its own natural although spotty glaze.”
Like many artists who become experts at what they do, Fleming loves to teach what he knows and what he knows about a 12,000-year-old craft is significant.
In 1971, he began his teaching career at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, and though after 33 years he theoretically retired from teaching, he never really did, and has been called back numerous times. He also instructs through many community venues.
“Even though I really enjoy making functional and non-functional ceramic objects, teaching is my real passion,” Fleming says.
“One of the most rewarding positions was at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center for Walla Walla Community College. The convicted felons were the most willing and motivated students ever.
“After Covid-19 goes away, I will return to Kennewick Community School where I teach drawing and painting.”
Because teachers, like artists, never stop. Why should they? They’re creating, learning, innovating, giving, with the result that their job isn’t really a job at all.
“As I look back on my 54 years of art in one way or the other being my livelihood, I wonder how I could have been so lucky,” Fleming muses.
“I wish I could do it all over again.”