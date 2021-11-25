Parents interested in developing musical interests in their children should note a few events this month in the Walla Walla Valley.
Two performances involving the perennial favorite, “The Nutcracker” of Tchaikovsky are showing at the Gesa Power House Theatre (Dec 11 and 23), the latter a full-length performance by some of the world’s greatest dancers, produced by the Royal Ballet — but, but, it’s a video presentation —the advantage is that you get the best seats in the house. I highly recommend these “Live Cinema” performances from London; masterfully produced and performed, they’re a bargain besides.
There’s more for the young musician or potential musician. Whitman College hosts its Feast of Carols on Dec. 5, this year featuring only performances by the school’s various ensembles rather than groups from churches and other community organizations. Always a crowd pleaser.
And then, if the young people want to see musicians their own age giving concert-grade performances of music they can relate to, there’s the Walla Walla Symphony Youth Orchestra concert on Dec. 6.
This program will include the following: “American Landscape” by Soon Hee Newbold, “Bacchanale” by Camille Saint-Saens (don’t worry; it won’t be a real bacchanale); “Overture” by Mary Alice Rich, Tchaikovsky’s overture to Romeo and Juliet, and “Wild Blue Yonder” by Brendan McBrien.
For further information check the symphony’s website at wwsymphony.org.
Speaking of the symphony, they present their third concert of the season on Dec. 14, again at Walla Walla University Church. This will feature two stellar young soloists, Cassandra Dixon, soprano, and Mimi Jung, violin.
Mozart was 17 when he wrote a piece for soprano and orchestra, Exsultate, jubilate (roughly: “rejoice, celebrate in song”). He was in Milan for performances of one of his early operas, and he admired the castrato male soprano (Venanzio Rauzzini) so much that he wrote this four-movement work specifically for him, and to have something to do during the stay.
It’s a virtuoso piece requiring great range and dexterity from the singer, and we look forward to hearing Cassandra Dixon, daughter of our own cello principal Ed Dixon, delivering it to us with the appropriate verve and artistry. Cassandra is a voice major at the San Francisco Conservatory after growing up in Walla Walla garnering numerous awards for her talent.
Mozart called the piece a “motet,” referring back to a renaissance vocal genre of the same name, but his piece is anything but a throwback to an earlier style. Perhaps the only thing this vibrant and joyful work has in common with its earlier counterparts is that the text is in Latin (translated in the symphony program book).
Also on the program: Mozart violin concerto, No. 5 in A, called “Turkish,” written when Mozart was 19. He was almost a virtuoso already when he first picked up the violin at age 7 and soon became as good a violinist as he was (famously) a pianist.
This concerto contains a second movement that would surprise us with its lyrical beauty were it written by anyone else; the third movement is reminiscent of Turkish military music, hence the name.
At the time, the Ottoman Empire was a major player in European affairs, and their janissaries, with accompanying bands, were a celebrity military-musical force. Haydn also wrote a “Turkish” movement for his 100th symphony.
The violin solo will be performed by young international star Mimi Jung. The list of her awards would fill my column for the month. Mimi now lives and works in Los Angeles and performs throughout the world.
Last comes a Haydn symphony, no. 84. Not a child prodigy like Mozart (his pupil), Haydn spent a long lifetime composing, almost all works of top quality, many of them utterly dazzling. He wrote 106 symphonies (a form he brought to maturity), 68 string quartets (a form he invented), etc; he lived to be 77, working right up to the end. Viva Haydn!
The Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival is presenting an innovative combination of food, wine and music in collaboration with Valdemar Estates chef Juan Adames and sommelier Kaleigh Brook, pairing Mozart trios performed by Lauren Basney (violin), Timothy Christie (viola) and Meta Weiss (cello) with courses of fine food and attendant wines. Seating is limited. Check the WWCMF website for details.
