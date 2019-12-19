Painters' landscapes featured in gallery exhibit

Country living.
It’s the subject of numerous songs, books, home improvement shows, stories, jokes and even Facebook groups.
Whether it’s better to live in the country or the city is a debate that’s been going on at least since the sixth century B.C., when the former slave and storyteller Aesop related the tale of the Town Mouse and the Country Mouse.
His conclusion? It’s better to live with little (in the country) and be content, than live with much (in the city) and exist in fear.
A couple of millennia later, 19th century playwright Oscar Wilde quipped, “Anybody can be good in the country. There are no temptations there,” reflecting the age-old argument that life in the country is boring, and there is nothing to do but milk cows and chew on pieces of straw.
Really, there doesn’t have to be contention. As 20th century author Louise Dickinson Rich, known for her fiction and non-fiction works on New England, put it, “I think, probably, whether you’re better off in the country or in the city depends, in the final analysis, on where you’d rather be. You’re best off where you’re the happiest.”
For many of the regional artists at Wenaha Gallery, their happy place is the country, and they find themselves painting or photographing it in all its seasons and moods.
Walla Walla painter Todd Telander, who loves the open space, agriculture and mountains of the region, finds an astounding amount of visual interest in the country landscape.
He focuses on this through his representational paintings, which are strongly imbued with impressionism.
“If my art makes a statement, it is up to the viewer to decide,” Telander says.
“But for me I promote peace, contemplation, beauty and solidity, and I suppose I like to share my vision of these things with others.”
Promoting peace, contemplation and beauty are also major factors in the art created by Steve Henderson, the Dayton painter who often incorporates people, especially women, in remote, wild landscapes and coastal scenes.
“I grew up in the country, and live now in the country, and it is part of who I am,” Henderson says. “It is my goal with every painting to create a place that the viewer will want to step into, a place of beauty and goodness where there is quiet and space. We need this quiet and space in order to deeply think.”
Jim McNamara, a Walla Walla painter who prefers to paint en plein aire, or out in the open, agrees.
“I believe the natural world deserves being looked at intensely and wordlessly,” he says.
Some of McNamara’s favorite painting experiences involve donning a backpack, hiking to remote wilderness areas and setting up his easel for an afternoon of concentrated, but pleasurable, work.
In this penchant for truly being outdoors — literally out in the country — he is joined by pastel and oil painter Bonnie Griffith, a former Walla Wallan who settled near Boise.
Griffith loves to paint outside in the natural light of the outdoors, and, like Henderson, seeks to create a place where viewers will want to stop, and stay and be.
“My goal is to create paintings that draw the viewer into the painting, to experience the time of day, the temperature, the sound, the smells.”
Another Wenaha artist, LuAnn Ostergaard of Kennewick, finds and interprets her landscapes in an unusual, but highly effective way.
Ostergaard haunts
scrapyards, where she photographs the rust and patina of old cars and broken down appliances.
She uses these images as the backdrop for landscapes, which she then digitally creates with photo editing software.
“I feel a bit of an alchemist as I transform an image of scrapyard castoffs to a thing of beauty that resonates with harmony and balance.”
The style of each of the artists is different, ranging from abstract to impressionist to representational; their mediums span from charcoal to oil, from acrylic to digital, but their love for their subject matter harmonizes in a manner best expressed by another artist who also extolled the country, Claude Monet:
“I’m enjoying the most perfect tranquility, free from all worries, and in consequence would like to stay this way forever, in a peaceful corner of the country side like this.”
Or, as 18th century poet William Cowper so succinctly put it, “God made the country, and man made the town.”