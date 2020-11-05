Do you remember when you last thoroughly, completely and absolutely lost track of time?
When was it that you were so absorbed in the task at hand, so utterly involved in what you were doing, so deeply immersed in the moment, that you looked up and were surprised to find that hours flew by in what you thought were minutes?
For Lori Pittenger, that could be yesterday. Or even this afternoon. The Ellensburg painter is so untrammeled by time that when she sits at her easel, paintbrush or palette knife in hand, and enters a state of such intensity that she is physically tired, yet energized, when she is done.
“I love pouring myself into something to express myself and ‘feel,’ always listening to music and painting for hours at a time,” Pittenger says. “I lose myself in it.”
Inspired by landscapes, by concentratedly looking and seeing the colors and light in nature, Pittenger works two to three days straight to take a painting from first brush stroke to last. The process of being present in the painting process, she explains, begins with the first few strokes of paint on the canvas.
“After I have loaded my palette, I take a deep breath and know that I am beginning a journey in which I will lose all sense of time and what is going on around me.
“I have committed in my mind to devote an uninterrupted time to focus on what I am creating, really seeing the scene evolving as if I am in the scene: mixing the paint, feeling the brush in my hand, the sound it makes as it strokes the canvas, even the smell of the paint.”
She works in a spacious room in her family’s ranch house where large windows overlook the pastures of Kittitas Valley and its surrounding mountains. There is a sense of peace and well being, integrated with an inherent excitement derived from a view that stays the same, yet changes with weather and seasons. She looks up to look out. When she tires at the easel, she steps away from the painting and returns with fresh eyes. Throughout the process, she photographs the work in progress, especially as it nears completion.
“I view the photo, and it almost always reveals something that I hadn’t seen before.
“Sometimes it’s a little something to blend out or fix, but often it’s something surprising or magical that happened unintentionally — like a little glow glimmer or shape that makes me smile with wonder.
“Being fully present while painting opens not only my eyes, but also my mind, to really seeing.”
When Pittenger isn’t intently reviewing her own work, she curates the paintings of others.
An artist member of Fine Art America, the world’s largest online art marketplace, Pittenger manages the Impressionism group, which receives hundreds of submissions every week submitted by its more than 500 members.
It is her job to winnow those numbers down while giving all members an opportunity to be featured, and arrange the varied artwork into a pleasing gallery wall for visitors and potential buyers to peruse. She also advises members on everything from how to crop images to watching out for copyright infringement.
In her “spare” time, she hosts contests on the site.
It makes for a long, concentrated day. But every hour of it, every minute, packs intensity and movement, as does the art that Pittenger creates.
“My paintings always have a deeper meaning that flows out as I am composing and painting,” she says.
“The title and thoughts about life that I get from each artwork fall into place as I finish each piece, and I love writing about them.”
Her day begins and ends with art, she observes. It makes for an excellent sunrise, and sunset.
“Art touches the soul, creates a mood and expresses often what words cannot.”