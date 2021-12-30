For many, January is not an easy month.
Type “January Blues” in an Internet search engine and you’ll get digital pages on the subject. According to the experts at the top of the algorithm, January Blues is anything from a “dip in positivity,” to a critical health issue that requires mood management by experts if people feel unable to overcome or solve problems alone.
Good sense, however, when we choose to use it, tells us that January will be rough because it comes on the heels of the holidays. We’ve just experienced weeks of bright lights, good cheer, and families and friends getting together to eat, play games, exchange gifts, and experience joy and acceptance in one another’s presence.
Often during the holidays, we set aside various issues and challenges for the future — January, most likely, and when January comes, well, those various issues and challenges are waiting for us. Oh, joy.
Okay, so that’s the problem, but problems have solutions. The first step to achieving any solution is serious thought, and.with an opportunity to think and reflect, January positively glows.
The first month provides time, quiet, and solitude. In the northern climes, weather is generally hostile to active gardening or sun-bathing, so we’re inside. And if we eschew the TV, phone, or screen of any sort (if you want to make a New Year’s resolution, this is a good one), we take advantage of that time, quiet, and solitude to think, contemplate, meditate, plan, innovate, and even create.
And here’s where art comes in. If you have a work of art on your wall, January invites you to brew a cup of something hot, snuggle up in a chair, behold the artwork, and ponder. We had a client once who wrote us about a painting she bought:
“I hung the artwork in my bedroom. In the morning, I bring my coffee there and contemplate the piece while I sip. Throughout the day, I stop what I’m doing, sit on the bed, and look at the scene. In the evening, before I go retire, I look again, and think. This has brought me great peace.”
Aside from being the client from paradise, this intelligent thinker has discovered that unlike TV sitcoms, talk-talk news analysis, reality fare, and made-for-the-moment dramas, two-dimensional visual art allows the mind time to ponder uninterrupted by commercials, proselytizing and propaganda.
Art inspires thinking. Thinking is a crucial element to freedom. And freedom is a worthwhile pursuit every month of the year. Why not start with January?
And while we’re at it, let’s go back to that coffee cup. Three-dimensional functional art — as in pottery, for example — is also a means to contemplation and thought. There is pleasure in holding something that human hands have crafted, stimulation to the mind through touch. Brewing hot fare and pouring it into a beautiful mug is a self-directed, mini-ritual that slows us down, and slowing down is the first step to thinking. You cannot think deeply when you’re multi-tasking.
And don’t stop with the cup. Another artisan means of slowing down is to burn a humble candle, which provides a timeless technology perfect for January’s early dark days. You don’t have to get into a lotus position and chant Om to reap benefits from the candle’s light. Just bask in its glow.
As we think more, as we ponder and contemplate, we begin to find that we want to express what is going on in our heads. Communication is not the exclusive province of those who can afford to buy the airwaves and the publishing companies. Expression of thought is necessary for individual and societal health.
Some people blog. Others keep diaries. Still others — rare gems indeed — write notes and cards. As with the pottery mug, art cards and hand-crafted journals are tactilely pleasurable to use, adding to the contemplative experience.
And before I leave this essay, let me put in a word for jigsaw puzzles. If you want to break the worry, angst, anxiety, frenzy and fear that will gladly be our Normal if we let them spend an hour each evening putting little pieces of random-cut cardboard together. The act of concentrating on something that isn’t chronically agitating is calming. Calm is good.
Art is good. All these elements — paintings, prints, pottery, candles, cards, journals, jigsaws — we have at the gallery, and we invite you to take one of these January days to step into a warm, bright place and just look at the array of beauty that individual humans create.
Creativity is an essential element to be human. And we create because, first, we think. Take advantage of January, and allow yourself time and place and scope and freedom to think.
