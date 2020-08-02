Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 2, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Gold Dust — Wells, Fargo & Co., shipped seventy-one thousand dollars in gold dust to Portland on Monday [about $1,843,000 in 2020]. This [is] a large shipment for this place — especially when we consider that the dust was all brought here within three or four days, and that most of the dust from Salmon River is shipped down the river from Lewiston.”
•••
“Shooting in the City Limits — We call the attention of the officers to the fact that the ordinance imposing fines for shooting within the city limits is almost every day violated. We know of no actual harm that has resulted as yet from such shooting, but we do know that a whole family were very badly frightened the other evening by the whizzing noise of a ball passing through their house, entering at a window and lodging in the other side. ...
“We love above all things to see even the meanest ordinance enforced while it has an existence, as this is the only means of investing the laws with their proper measure of dignity and force.”
•••
“Business Revival — During the past week business in this city has materially increased. Pack trains are every day supplied with loads by our merchants, for the different mining districts south and east of us. The population of the town is also on the increase, and building is going forward briskly.”
•••
“Look Out for Horse Thieves — Mr. Charles Frush informs us that he had six animals stolen from him at Tucanon on Wednesday night last…. Diligent search was made for them but without avail. It is his opinion that there is a band of horse thieves on the road between here and Lewiston, and advises travelers to look out for them.”