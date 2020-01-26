Part 9
From the Washington Statesman, 25 January 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“During the late severe spell of weather, the people of this place have been led in a more than usual degree to feel the want of efficient mail facilities between this and the lower country.
“One mail a week is what may justly be denominated a very ‘slow coach,’ and yet this is all the contract of the Post Office Department calls for. Mail service once a week between this place and the Dalles was frequent enough, perhaps, in earlier times; but at the present a tri-weekly coach service, at least, is most earnestly demanded, and we shall be greatly disappointed in our anticipations of the increase of business in this line, if a daily mail is not needed to meet the public demand before the close of the coming fall.
“Again the weather furnishes us a theme for comment. It has been the all-engrossing topic of conversation during its protracted continuance, by all the good people of town and country.
“It has been confessedly the severest season ever experienced here — at least so runneth the memory of the ‘oldest inhabitants,’ and they are proverbial in all latitudes for sticking to the truth.
“Its extreme severity has been a source of mingled emotions of consternation and most positive dislike. ... To the town folks, the almost entire suspension of business, the absence of communication for weeks with important points below and above, and the extremely high price of firewood — provokingly occurring just at the time when every-body were obliged to keep up huge fires or accept the alternative of freezing to death — have been fruitful themes of converse and speculation. ...
“We deem it important that the history of the present winter season should be put on the record, both by way of reminding those resident within this valley what kind of weather we have had, that they may prepare for its recurrence; and also to give a truthful impression to those who are contemplating removing hither for the purpose of permanent settlement, that they may know what kind of climate they will be liable to find, and shape their actions accordingly.
“For four weeks past, the weather has been constantly cold, continuing almost uniformly so even through the middle of the day — the thermometer ranging from a freezing point down to as low as twenty-nine degrees below zero!”