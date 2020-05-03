Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, May 17, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
Note: a “web-foot” was a common nickname for an Oregonian.
“Infractions of Law — Walla Walla is not so bad a place as some, at a distance, would like to make it.
“Persons journeying through here on their way to the mines, frequently seem to think themselves when they arrive here beyond the reach of law, and from not being in possession of the facts, are led to commit misdemeanors — possibly ‘just to see how it goes.’
“Two cases in point came up last week — one a big ‘web-foot,’ (who, by the way, bears the reputation of being a very peaceable man when at home), took it into his head that he would ‘clean out’ a downtown saloon, and forthwith proceeded to put his dire design into execution by flourishing a pistol and roaring out that he was ‘on it.’
“He succeeded admirably — put to flight the half-dozen or more inmates of the establishment, and stood ‘champion of the field.’ But complaint was made against him, and a warrant issued for his arrest, which one of the deputy sheriffs proceeded to serve. Don Quixote-like, he evidently seemed to think here was another chance for adventure, and made a dash at the deputy with a drawn knife.
“But the deputy wouldn’t be frightened — quietly drew a revolver and fired at the offender, slightly ‘creasing’ his neck. Web-foot concluded the game was becoming serious, and without invoking the aid of his dulcinea, to stimulate him to further acts of valor, at once gave himself up.
“He reposed that night and for the two or three successive ones in a ‘castle’ at the lower end of the city. He afterwards had a hearing before his Honor, Judge Oliphant, and upon paying a fine and costs of prosecution, was set at liberty, convinced no doubt that Walla Walla is ‘Not so bad a place as some would like to make it, and whether good, or whether bad, depends on how one takes
it.’
“One thing, at least, is very certain: if many of the strangers and sojourners here would conduct themselves as they do at home the name of the place abroad would not be so unenviable; for nearly all the violations of law and order that have taken place within our limits during the last year have been committed by that class.”