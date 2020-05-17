Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last May: 1.93 inches
This May so far: 1.25 inches
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 10.37 million gallons per day.
Third week of May 2019 average water use: 11.22 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of May 8 – May 14, precipitation was 0.57 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.11 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers two times for 11 minutes and rotor type sprinklers two times for 41 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Lawns and vegetables are picky! They need several hours of full sun, level well-drained soil and irrigation. Limit lawn areas to where you need them. Other plants are better for shade, soggy sites or slopes, and require less maintenance.
- Be a leak detective! Check all hoses, connectors, and faucets regularly for leaks.
- Give plants a good start. Prepare the soil by mixing 20—25% compost into soil in planting beds. For trees and shrubs, mix compost into the whole planting bed, or just plant in native soil and mulch well. Do not add compost just to their planting holes — that can limit root growth. Set plants so the soil level is at the same height on the stem as at the nursery, to prevent problems. Mulch new plantings well and be sure to water even drought tolerant plants during their first few summers, until they build deep roots.