Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: .58 inches
This June so far: 0.70 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbersFish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of June 18, 2020, are Spring Chinook, 73, and Steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 11.27 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 11.48 million gallons per day.
Third week of June 2019 average water use: 15.04 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 11 – June 17, precipitation was 0.56 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.91 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 1 time for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 1 time for 53 minutes.
Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Use the refrigerator or a microwave instead of running water to thaw frozen foods.
Fully load your automatic dishwashers; they use the same amount of water no matter how big of a load.
For hanging baskets, planters and pots, place ice cubes under the moss or dirt to give your plants a cool drink of water and help eliminate water overflow.
Wash your pets outdoors in an area of your lawn that needs water.
Don’t water your lawn on windy days when most of the water blows away or evaporates.
To decrease water from being wasted on sloping lawns, apply water for five minutes and then repeated two to three times.
Turn off the water while brushing your teeth. You can save up to 4 gallons a minute just by turning the sink off during your teeth brushing routine.