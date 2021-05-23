Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last May: 3.26 inches
This May, so far: 0.03 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of May 13, 2021, are spring chinook, 6, and steelhead, 244.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.48 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 15.12 million gallons per day. Third week of May 2020 average water use: 8.7 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of May 14-20, precipitation was 0.0 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.46 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers three times for 20 minutes and rotor-type sprinklers four times for 55 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates and should be adjusted for local conditions.
Yard care & water-savings tips
• Don’t overreact and try to drown the brown spots in your lawn. Simply moisten the area a bit, and the grass will green in a few days. Remember that not all brown spots in your lawn are caused from lack of water. If you have distinct, irregularly shaped brown spots, the symptoms are most severe in late summer and a section of dead turf can be pulled up easily, the problem is probably grubs, a beetle larva. They feed on your turf’s root system and kill it.
• Start mowing, about 2 inches high for most lawns. Leave the clippings for free fertilizer.
• For lawns in poor condition: aerate, overseed and top-dress with ½ inch of compost.
• Fertilize lawns if needed in May with “natural organic” or “slow release” fertilizer.