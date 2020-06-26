Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: .58 inches
This June so far: .70 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbersFish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of June 18, 2020, are Spring Chinook, 73, and Steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 12.37 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 11.27 million gallons per day.
Fourth week of June 2019 average water use: 14.21 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 19 – June 25, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.54 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data.
Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers five times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers five times for 47 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Install an instant water heater near your kitchen sink so you don’t have to run the water while it heats up. This also reduces energy costs.
- If your dishwasher is new, cut back on rinsing. Newer models clean more thoroughly than older ones.
- Water guideline: Your lawn is getting dry when footprints remain after walking on it. For your lawn and plants, water in short repeated intervals for best absorption, especially on slopes or compacted soils.
- Use a soil probe to test soil moisture: Water only when a soil probe shows dry soil, or a screwdriver is difficult to push into the soil.
- Water without waste: Interrupt watering when puddles or runoff occurs. This allows the water to penetrate into the soil before resuming irrigation.