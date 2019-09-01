Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.13 inches
This August so far: 0.25 inches
Chinook salmon and
steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of August 22, 2019, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.62 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 15.24 million gallons per day.
Fifth week of August 2018 average water use: 14.02 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of August 22 – August 28, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.23 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 47 minutes this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and
water savings tips
Spend less time in the shower. If you lose track of time, bring a radio into the bathroom and time yourself by how many songs play while you’re in there. Try to get your shower time down to a single song (epic rock ballads like Freebird don’t count!).
As we transition into the fall season, it is important to remember to reduce irrigation watering times to reflect the lower water needs of plants. With weather getting cooler and days shorter, plants are going dormant and now have very low water needs. Adjusting your irrigation controller for cooler weather will make your yard more water efficient.
When you give your pet fresh water, don’t throw the old water down the drain. Use it to water your trees or shrubs.