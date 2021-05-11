Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of April 30, 2021, are spring chinook, 3, and steelhead, 229.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of April 30 through May 6, precipitation was 0.03 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.3 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data.
Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers two times for 26 minutes and rotor-type sprinklers two times for 95 minutes this week.
Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.