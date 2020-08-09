Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.25 inches
This August so far: 0.04 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of August 6, 2020, are spring chinook, 78, and steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.67 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 17.99 million gallons per day. First week of August 2019 average water use: 16.91 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of July 31 – August 6, precipitation was 0.04 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.59 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers five times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers five times for 47 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Avoid watering your landscape during the hottest hours of the day (10 a.m. until 6 p.m.) to minimize evaporation.
- Water your landscape in cycles by reducing the number of minutes on your timer and using multiple start times spaced one hour apart. This allows the water to soak into the soil and avoids runoff.
- Spend less time in the shower. If you lose track of time, bring a radio into the bathroom and time yourself by how many songs play while you’re in there. Try to get your shower time down to a single song (epic rock ballads like Freebird don’t count!).
- When you give your pet fresh water, don’t throw the old water down the drain. Use it to water your trees or shrubs.
- If you accidentally drop ice cubes when filling your glass from the freezer, don’t throw them in the sink. Drop them in a house plant instead.