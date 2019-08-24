Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.13 inches
This August so far: 0.25 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of August 22, 2019, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.24 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 16.74 million gallons per day.
Fourth week of August 2018 average water use: 15.67 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of August 15 – August 21, precipitation was 0.02 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.41 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 53 minutes this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water
savings tips
Adjust sprinklers so only your lawn is watered and not the house, sidewalk, or street.
Choose shrubs and groundcovers instead of turf for hard-to-water areas such as steep slopes and isolated strips.
Water your lawn and garden in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler to minimize evaporation.
Choose low-emission garden products and practices. Use electric or push mowers, rakes, and other low or no-emission tools, compost, and natural pest-control methods.