Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: 0.00 inches
This September so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of August 22, 2019, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.33 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 14.62 million gallons per day.
First week of September 2018 average water use: 13.47 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of August 29 — September 5, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.12 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 3 times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 3 times for 56 minutes this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Get a jump on spring planting. The best time to plant is the fall. The fall season requires less water and will look better come springtime.
Mow lawns as little as possible during the fall and winter months. This allows your lawn to retain the moisture from cold mornings (dew).
Make sure you know where the shut-off valve for your house is — Despite our best intentions, sometimes a pipe will still burst in the winter. The faster you can cut off that water, the less goes to waste. The shut-off valve is most likely in the attic, the basement, or the crawl space. It looks like a regular spigot but turning it off cuts off all the water to your house.