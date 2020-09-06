Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: 1.34 inches
This September so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon, steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of September 3, 2020, are spring chinook, 78, and steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.53 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 15.17 million gallons per day. First week of September 2019 average water use: 14.33 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of August 28 – September 3, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.18 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers four times for 12 minutes and rotor type sprinklers four times for 45 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- As we transition into the fall season, it is important to remember to reduce irrigation watering times to reflect the lower water needs of plants. With weather getting cooler and days shorter, plants are going dormant and now have very low water needs. Adjusting your irrigation controller for cooler weather will make your yard more water efficient.
- Get a jump on spring planting. The best time to plant is the fall. The fall season requires less water and will look better come springtime.
- Mow lawns as little as possible during the fall and winter months. This allows your lawn to retain the moisture from cold mornings (dew).
- Direct water from rain gutters and HVAC systems towards water-loving plants in the landscape for automatic water savings.
- Use “natural organic” or “slow release” fertilizers. The best time to fertilize is September, when grass plants are building root reserves for the next year.
- Fertilize only during the growing season. Allow a month between autumn application and the time of freeze, if possible, allowing new growth to harden off and become less vulnerable to frost.