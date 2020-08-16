Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.25 inches
This August so far: 0.04 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Friday, are spring chinook, 78, and steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.70 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 16.67 million gallons per day. Second week of August 2019 average water use: 17.03 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of August 7 – August 13, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.4 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers four times for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers four times for 53 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Every Drop Counts!
We live in a watery world, with the average American lifestyle fueled by nearly 2,000 gallons of H2O a day.
What may come as a surprise is that very little of that — only 5% — runs through toilets, taps, and garden hoses at home. Nearly 95% of your water footprint is hidden in the food you eat, energy you use, products you buy and services you rely on.
Washing a car uses about 150 gallons of water, so by washing less frequently you can cut back your water use.
A gallon of gasoline takes nearly 13 gallons of water to produce. Combine your errands, carpool to work, or take public transportation to reduce both your energy and water use.
The water required to create your laptop could wash nearly 70 loads of laundry in a standard machine.
Recycling a pound of paper, less than the weight of your average newspaper, saves about 3.5 gallons of water. Buying recycled paper products saves water too, as it takes about six gallons of water to produce a dollar worth of paper.
Nearly 60% of a person’s household water footprint can go toward lawn and garden maintenance.