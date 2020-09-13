Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: 1.34 inches
This Sept. so far: Zero inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of Sept. 3, are spring chinook, 78, and steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 13.74 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 14.53 million gallons per day. Second week of September 2019 average water use: 11.48 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of Sept. 4-10, precipitation was zero inches and turf grass in the area used 1.15 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers four times for 12 minutes and rotor type sprinklers four times for 44 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Make sure you know where the shut-off valve for your house is — Despite our best intentions, sometimes a pipe will still burst in the winter. The faster you can cut off that water, the less goes to waste. The shut-off valve is most likely in the attic, the basement, or the crawl space. It looks like a regular spigot but turning it off cuts off all of the water to your house. It is important that all family members in the household know where the master water shut-off valve is located because if a pipe were to burst, this could save hundreds or thousands of gallons of water and prevent damage.
Avoid heavy pruning. Pruning stimulates growth, so plants require more water. Make sure you prune your trees and shrubs in the dormant (winter) season before the weather gets hot and dry.
Cut back your grass — Cutting back your grass doesn’t mean giving up your lawn. Instead of thinking of grass as the focal point of your yard, think of it as having a function: a play area, for example, or a visual frame for a larger natural setting. With good soil, the right grass selection, and the right maintenance, you can still have a beautiful lawn area that needs little or no watering once established.
And remember that grass is naturally resilient. It protects itself by going dormant in very dry conditions and springing back when normal rainfall returns.
Everybody knows that we should rake leaves in the fall as part of the winterizing process for lawns, but many don’t know exactly why we rake leaves.
Leaf removal isn’t the only reason to rake your lawn. Raking keeps your lawn healthy and healthy looking. You mow weekly. Why not rake weekly too? Leaves block sunlight. Remember, fall isn’t the only time leaves and debris block your grass from catching sun. Debris is present in your lawn all year. Keeping it raked gives sun a clear path to each and every blade. That means your grass grows taller and stronger, even in a drought. Just be sure to keep grass properly watered too. Raking the lawn makes it look greener. That’s true, even if you don’t have the best yard on the block. Regular raking removes dry, brown grass.