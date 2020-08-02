Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: .00 inches
This July so far: 0.05 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of July 29, 2020, are Spring Chinook, 78, and Steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 17.99 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 17.52 million gallons per day. Fifth week of July 2019 average water use: 16.83 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of July 22 – July 28, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.65 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 5 times for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 5 times for 50 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- As trees grow in size, they get thirstier and thirstier. Young trees with a trunk diameter of two inches or less, for instance, need at least 10 gallons of slow-trickled water each week, whereas trees with diameters up to six inches require twice that amount. Thankfully, mature trees tolerate drought conditions better than young trees because of their extensive, fully-developed root systems, and the method for watering them is easy: just water your lawn regularly. Landscape shrubs should be watered every seven to ten days (maybe five to seven days in summer), and be sure to deep-soak them, although it’s okay for them to dry out a little between waterings.
- Check the root zone of your lawn or garden for moisture before watering using a spade or trowel. If it’s still moist 2 inches under the soil surface, you still have enough water.
- Walkways and patios provide space that doesn’t ever need to be watered. These useful “rooms” can also add value to your property.
- When the kids want to cool off, use the sprinkler in an area where your lawn needs it the most.
- Don’t use running water to thaw food. Defrost food in the refrigerator for water efficiency and food safety.