Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Critical water use period
Walla Walla County Public Works is currently replacing the Wickersham Bridge on Mill Creek. To complete their work, the City’s pipeline that delivers surface water to the City will have to be moved.
During the week of July 22-26, City Water Treatment staff will be shutting off surface water flow and will be switching over to groundwater (wells) operation. Citizens are being asked to voluntarily conserve water during those five days through limited use of irrigation water.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.00 inches
This July so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of July 17, 2019, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.79 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 13.79 million gallons per day.
Third week of July 2018 average water use: 17.80 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of July 11–July 17, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.50 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data.
Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 57 minutes this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Pay attention to pot choice.
This is an area that some people might not think of, but your choice of pots also affects how much water you use.
Pots that heat up a lot (metal pots, for example) cause higher rates of evaporation. This, in turn, leads to increased watering.
Unglazed terracotta pots, on the other hand, are porous, and you will lose water through seepage.
Consider choosing more efficient pots. You can always place them inside other more attractive pots if you don’t like the look of them.