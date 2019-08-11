Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.13 inches
This August so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of August 8, 2019, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.91 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 16.83 million gallons per day.
Second week of August 2018 average water use: 17.96 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of August 1 — August 7, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.58 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data.
Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 5 times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 5 times for 48 minutes this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water
savings tips
If you accidentally drop ice when filling your glass from the freezer, don’t throw them in the sink. Drop them in a house plant instead.
When you give your pet fresh water, don’t throw the old water down the drain. Use it to water your trees or shrubs.
Aerate your lawn at least once a year so water can reach the roots rather than run off the surface.
Apply water only as fast as the soil can absorb it.