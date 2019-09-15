Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: 0.00 inches
This September so far: 0.75 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of September 12, 2019, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 11.48 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 14.33 million gallons per day.
Second week of September 2018 average water use: 13.23 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of September 6 – September 12, precipitation was 0.75 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.81 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 1 time for 3 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 1 time for 9 minutes this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and
water savings tips
Before the first freeze, give your lawn a thorough fertilizing to replace all of the nutrients that can be lost from the soil during the hot summer months. Once the weather turns cold, the fertilizer will remain in the soil and feed your lawn’s roots all winter long. When spring comes your lawn will be full of healthy lush, green grass that has been feeding on good fertilizer nutrients underneath the snow.
Use “natural organic” or “slow release” fertilizers. The best time to fertilize is September, when grass plants are building root reserves for the next year.
Improve poor lawns with aeration, over-seeding, and top-dressing with compost. Aerate in spring or fall to improve root development and root penetration. Follow by overseeding thin areas. Then “top-dress” by raking in ¼ to ½ inch of compost to cover the seed and improve the soil. Repeat these steps annually as needed to improve poor lawns.