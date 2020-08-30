Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.25 inches
This August so far: 0.04 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of August 28, 2020, are spring chinook, 78, and steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.17 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 16.31 million gallons per day. Fourth week of August 2019 average water use: 14.62 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of August 21 – August 27, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.18 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 12 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 45 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- If your shower fills a one-gallon bucket in less than 20 seconds, replace the shower head with a water-efficient model. This can save you as much as 750 gallons a month.
- We are all cognizant of the need to check our indoor plumbing for leaks but don’t forget to check outdoor faucets, sprinklers, and hoses for leaks.
- Plant in the fall when conditions are cooler, and rainfall is more plentiful.
- When running a bath, plug the tub before turning the water on, then adjust the temperature as the tub fills up.
- Try to add more days between watering. Allowing your lawn to dry out between watering creates deeper roots and allows you to water deeper and less often.
- Don’t use the toilet as an ashtray or wastebasket. Every time you flush a cigarette butt, facial tissue, or other small bit of trash, five to seven gallons of water is wasted.
- Washing dark clothes in cold water saves both on water and energy while it helps your clothes to keep their colors.
- Wash your produce in the sink or a pan that is partially filled with water instead of running water from the tap.