Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union Bulletin.
Precipitation, moisture
Last August: 0.13 inches
This August so far: 0.23 inches
Chinook, steelhead
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 8, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.74 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 16.91 million gallons per day.
Third week of August 2018 average water use: 17.03 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For week of Aug. 8-14, precipitation was 0.23 inches and turf grass used 1.21 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers three times for 14 minutes and rotor-type sprinklers three times for 49 minutes this week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates; adjust for local conditions.
Yard care, water tips
For hanging baskets, planters and pots, place ice cubes under the moss or dirt to give your plants a cool drink of water and help eliminate water overflow.
Watch for weed growth near driveways and walkways. Weeds gain a foothold where high temperatures can damage cool-season grass, such as along driveways, walkways and patios (the hardscape raises the temperature of the surrounding lawn). Pull any weeds that emerge immediately so seeds do not sprout and spread.
Inspect your irrigation system while it is operating once a month — look for leaks or heads that are plugged or misdirected.