Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Critical water use period
Walla Walla County Public Works is currently replacing the Wickersham Bridge on Mill Creek. To complete their work, the City’s pipeline that delivers surface water to the City will have to be moved. During the week of July 22-26, City Water Treatment staff will be shutting off surface water flow and will be switching over to groundwater operation.
Citizens are being asked to voluntarily conserve water during those five days through limited use of irrigation water.
Precipitation
and moisture
Last July: 0.00 inches
This July so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of July 9, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 13.79 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 14.89 million gallons per day.
Second week of July 2018 average water use: 17.97 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of July 4-11, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.51 inches of moisture, according
to WSU AgWeathernet data.
Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers six times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers five times for 46 minutes this week.
Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water
savings tips: Train your plants and lawn
Believe it or not, you can actually train your plants to use less water. By giving your plants less water, you encourage them to send their roots deeper in search of a drink.
This is especially important when it comes to lawns since they are usually the single most water-intensive element in your garden. By watering less frequently, you encourage deeper roots and train your lawn to rely on watering less. Again, deep roots also improve drought resistance.
Another tip is to let your grass grow a little longer, enabling it to store more water and nutrients in the blades.
Also, make sure your lawn mower blades are sharp — clean cuts damage grass less, again, helping it stay healthy and more drought-tolerant.