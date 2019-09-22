Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: 0.00 inches
This September so far: 1.03 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of September 17, 2019, are Spring Chinook, 113, and Steelhead, 215.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 9.63 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 11.48 million gallons per day.
Third week of September 2018 average water use: 12.09 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of September 12 — September 18, precipitation was 0.28 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.69 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data.
Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 2 times for 9 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 2 times for 31 minutes this week.
Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water
savings tips
Drip your faucets — Wait … how can dripping your faucets save water — doesn’t that use more water? Yes and no.
When temperatures drop below freezing, leaving your faucets to drip when you’re asleep or not home will help prevent a pipe from bursting. You waste a whole lot more water from a leaky or gushing pipe than you do from taking this precaution!
Want to take the conservation a step further? Stick a large pot or a bucket under the faucet that you’re dripping. You can use that water to flush the toilet or water plants, so it won’t go to waste!
Everybody knows that we should rake leaves in the fall as part of the winterizing process for lawns, but many don’t know exactly why we rake leaves.
Leaf removal isn’t the only reason to rake your lawn. Raking keeps your lawn healthy and healthy looking. You mow weekly. Why not rake weekly too?
Leaves block sunlight. Remember, fall isn’t the only time leaves and debris block your grass from catching sun. Debris is present in your lawn all year.
Keeping it raked gives sun a clear path to each and every blade. That means your grass grows taller and stronger, even in a drought.
Just be sure to keep grass properly watered too.
Raking the lawn makes it look greener. That’s true, even if you don’t have the best yard on the block. Regular raking removes dry, brown grass.
Insulate hot water pipes — Ever notice that it takes your shower longer to get hot when it’s freezing out? That’s because your pipes are colder.
Go to your crawl space or basement and wrap your pipes in insulation. Not only does this help the hot water stay hot, but it helps protect these pipes from the cold, which can cause leaks.