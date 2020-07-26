Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.00 inches
This July so far: 0.05 inches
Chinook salmon and steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of July 20, 2020, are spring chinook, 78, and steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 17.52 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 16.91 million gallons per day. Fourth week of July 2019 average water use: 16.00 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of July 17 – July 23, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.71 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 5 times for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 5 times for 52 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Adjust the watering schedule at least once a month through the season — plants need a lot less water in May and September than they do in July and August.
Leave lower branches on trees and shrubs and allow leaf litter to accumulate on the soil. This keeps the soil cooler and reduces evaporation.
Aerating your lawn will help moisture penetrate the roots as well as allow oxygen and other nutrients in. Use a soil probe to test soil moisture or a screwdriver to identify dry soil. Isolated drier areas require more water than areas where water settles so if necessary, water dry areas by hand as opposed to running your entire sprinkler system.
Lawns need about 1 inch of water each week and to measure how much you are applying, put an empty tuna can on the lawn while watering. Stop watering when the can is full or if you notice water running off the lawn.
Frequent shallow watering causes a plant’s roots to grow near the soil surface where they quickly dry out. When you water, give your grass and plants a deep soaking, to a depth of 12 inches if possible. This will encourage roots to penetrate into the subsoil, where the moisture level naturally remains more constant.