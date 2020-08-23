Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.25 inches
This August so far: 0.04 inches
Chinook salmon, steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton Freewater, as of August 21, 2020, are spring chinook, 78, and steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.31 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 15.70 million gallons per day. Third week of August 2019 average water use: 15.67 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of August 14 – August 20, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.41 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers four times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers four times for 53 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Use sprinklers that deliver big drops of water close to the ground. Smaller water drops and mist often evaporate before they hit the ground.
- Water only when necessary. More plants die from over-watering than from under-watering.
- Water the correct amount. There are several factors that determine the ideal amount of water to apply. These include the type of grass or vegetation, weather conditions, degree of sun and shade, and soil types. Adjust your watering times down and inspect the grass and soil in the late afternoon. If the soil is dusty or the grass begins to turn a bluish hue or thin in comparison with the surrounding grass or vegetation, increase the watering time slightly for that area. By careful control of watering times, you should be able to determine and apply the optimal amount of water that will keep your landscape healthy while keeping your money in your pocket and conserving our community’s water supply.