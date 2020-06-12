Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: .58 inches
This June so far: 0.14 inches
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 11.48 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 12.10 million gallons per day.
Second week of June 2019 average water use: 12.88 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 5 – June 11, precipitation was 0.14 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.94 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 3 times for 11 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 3 times for 40 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Set lawn mower blades one notch higher. Longer grass means less evaporation.
Drive your car onto a lawn to wash it. Rinse water can help water the grass.
Shorten your showers. Even a one- or two-minute reduction can save up to 700 gallons per month. If your shower fills a one-gallon bucket in less than 20 seconds, replace the showerhead with a water-efficient model.
Capture tap water. While you wait for hot water to come down the pipes, catch the flow in a watering can to use later on house plants or your garden.
Store drinking water in the refrigerator rather than letting the tap run for a cool glass of water.