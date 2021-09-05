Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: 0.59 inches
This September so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.07 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 14.40 million gallons per day.
First week of September 2020 average water use: 14.53 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.42 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 15 minutes for four times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 54 minutes for four times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Everybody knows that we should rake leaves in the fall as part of preparing lawns for winter, but many don’t know exactly why we rake leaves. Leaf removal isn’t the only reason to rake your lawn. Raking keeps your lawn healthy.
You mow weekly. Why not rake weekly too? Leaves block sunlight. Remember, fall isn’t the only time leaves and debris block your grass from catching sun. Debris is present in your lawn all year. Keeping it raked gives sun a clear path to each and every blade. That means your grass grows taller and stronger, even in a drought. Just be sure to keep grass properly watered too.
Raking the lawn makes it look greener. That’s true, even if you don’t have the best yard on the block. Regular raking removes dry, brown grass.
Leaves can be composted, added directly to the garden or used as a winter mulch around shrubs and tender perennials — but shred them first.
Leaf-shredding machines are helpful. If too pricey, cheaper alternatives are out there. A basic, non-mulching power mower does an adequate job of slicing and dicing dry leaves. Rake them into small mounds and buzz several times with the mower, reducing the leaves to bits. Do this on the driveway or some other hard surface to protect the lawn.