Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: 0.59 inches
This September so far: 0.10 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 11.13 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 13.03 million gallons per day. Third week of September 2020 average water use: 12.05 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Sept. 10-16, precipitation was 0.10 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.93 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 12 minutes for three times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 42 minutes for three times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Before the first freeze, give your lawn a thorough fertilizing to replace all the nutrients that can be lost from the soil during the hot summer months. Once the weather turns cold, the fertilizer will remain in the soil and feed your lawn’s roots all winter long. When spring comes your lawn will be full of healthy lush, green grass that has been feeding on good fertilizer nutrients underneath the snow.
- Plant in the fall when conditions are cooler and rainfall is more plentiful.
- Direct water from rain gutters and HVAC systems towards water-loving plants in the landscape for automatic water savings.
- Improve poor lawns with aeration, over-seeding and top-dressing with compost. Aerate in spring or fall to improve root development and root penetration. Follow by overseeding thin areas. Then “top-dress” by raking in ¼ to ½ inch of compost to cover the seed and improve the soil. Repeat these steps annually as needed to improve poor lawns.
