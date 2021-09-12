Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: 0.59 inches
This September so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 13.03 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 14.07 million gallons per day.
Second week of September 2020 average water use: 13.74 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.16 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray- type sprinklers 12 minutes for four times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 44 minutes for four times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
As we transition into the fall season, it is important to remember to reduce irrigation watering times to reflect the lower water needs of plants. With weather getting cooler and days shorter, plants are going dormant and now have very low water needs. Adjusting your irrigation controller for cooler weather will make your yard more water efficient.
- Get a jump on spring planting. The best time to plant is the fall. The fall season requires less water and will look better come springtime. Mow lawns as little as possible during the fall and winter months. This allows your lawn to retain the moisture from cold mornings, or dew.
- Make sure you know where the shut-off valve for your house is. Despite our best intentions, sometimes a pipe will still burst in the winter. The faster you can cut off that water, the less goes to waste. The shut-off valve is most likely in the attic, the basement, or the crawl space.
- It looks like a regular spigot, but turning it off cuts off all of the water to your house. It is important that all family members in the household know where the master water shut-off valve is located because if a pipe were to burst, this could save hundreds or thousands of gallons of water and prevent damage.
— Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
