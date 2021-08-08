Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.01 inches
This August so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of July 30, 2021, are spring Chinook, 76; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.93 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 16.82 million gallons per day.
First week of August 2020 average water use: 16.67 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 30-Aug. 5, precipitation was 0.00 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.54 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 15 minutes for four times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 46 minutes for five times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- If your shower fills a 1-gallon bucket in less than 20 seconds, replace the shower head with a water-efficient model. This can save you as much as 750 gallons a month.
- Spend less time in the shower. If you lose track of time, bring a radio into the bathroom and time yourself by how many songs play while you’re in there. Try to get your shower time down to a single song (epic rock ballads like “Freebird” don’t count!).
- We are all cognizant of the need to check our indoor plumbing for leaks, but don’t forget to check outdoor faucets, sprinklers and hoses for leaks.
- Designate one glass for your drinking water each day or refill a water bottle. This will cut down on the number of glasses to wash.
- Turn off the water after you wet your toothbrush. There is no need to keep the water running while brushing your teeth. Just wet your brush, and fill a glass for mouth rinsing.