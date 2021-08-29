Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.

Precipitation and moisture

Last August: 0.01 inches

This August so far: 0.00 inches

Chinook salmon return numbers

Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.

Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.

Water usage

This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.40 million gallons per day.

Last week’s average water use: 15.81 million gallons per day.

Fourth week of August 2020 average water use: 15.17 million gallons per day.

Water-use guidelines

For the week of Aug. 19-25, precipitation was 0.00 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.22 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 13 minutes for four times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 46 minutes for four times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.

Yard care and water savings tips

  • Try to add more days between watering. Allowing your lawn to dry out between watering creates deeper roots and allows you to water deeper and less often.
  • Plant in the fall when conditions are cooler and rainfall is more plentiful.
  • Install a rain sensor on your irrigation controller so your system won’t run when it’s raining.
  • Teach your children to turn off faucets tightly after each use.
  • When you give your pet fresh water, don’t throw the old water down the drain. Use it to water your trees or shrubs.
  • If you accidentally drop ice cubes when filling your glass from the freezer, don’t throw them in the sink. Drop them in a house plant instead.
  • What causes a water leak? There are some potential dangers or occurrences that can cause a water leak in your home, many of which you may not even be able to see. Here are just a few of the things that can cause a pipe to burst or a leak to spring in your home:
  • Washing machine hose breaks: Second to the bathroom, your laundry room uses the most water in the home. If your machine’s hose ruptures, you could be facing a large watery mess.
  • Holes in the water line: This can majorly impact your toilets, sinks, and showers. Hidden pipes are a potential danger should breakage occur. If your water line has any holes or breaks, water can leak into your bathroom through these areas.