Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.01 inches
This August so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.40 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 15.81 million gallons per day.
Fourth week of August 2020 average water use: 15.17 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 19-25, precipitation was 0.00 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.22 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 13 minutes for four times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 46 minutes for four times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Try to add more days between watering. Allowing your lawn to dry out between watering creates deeper roots and allows you to water deeper and less often.
- Plant in the fall when conditions are cooler and rainfall is more plentiful.
- Install a rain sensor on your irrigation controller so your system won’t run when it’s raining.
- Teach your children to turn off faucets tightly after each use.
- When you give your pet fresh water, don’t throw the old water down the drain. Use it to water your trees or shrubs.
- If you accidentally drop ice cubes when filling your glass from the freezer, don’t throw them in the sink. Drop them in a house plant instead.
- What causes a water leak? There are some potential dangers or occurrences that can cause a water leak in your home, many of which you may not even be able to see. Here are just a few of the things that can cause a pipe to burst or a leak to spring in your home:
- Washing machine hose breaks: Second to the bathroom, your laundry room uses the most water in the home. If your machine’s hose ruptures, you could be facing a large watery mess.
- Holes in the water line: This can majorly impact your toilets, sinks, and showers. Hidden pipes are a potential danger should breakage occur. If your water line has any holes or breaks, water can leak into your bathroom through these areas.